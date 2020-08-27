McGuinness among the favourites to replace Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner

Local MEP Mairead McGuinness is the third favourite to replace Phil Hogan as the EU’s Trade Commissioner.

The Kilkenny man resigned last night in the wake of ‘Golfgate’ with speculation underway as to who will replace him in Brussels.

Simon Coveney is the 4/9 favourite for the job with local bookmakers BoyleSports having initially been given odds of 10/11.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen has called on Ireland to present a male and female candidate for the role of European Commissioner for Trade with some support coming for Francis Fitzgerald.

The former Tánaiste is 9/2 from 6/1 to land the vital seat in Brussels placing her just ahead of McGuiness at 5/1.

Helen McEntee is 12/1 alongside Leo Varadkar while Enda Kenny is the 200/1 outsider.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Phil Hogan handed in his resignation to Ursula von der Leyen following intense scrutiny after attending the Oireachtas Golf Society event in County Galway on August 19. Punters have now rushed to back Simon Coveney to replace him with his odds tumbling into 4/9 favourite from 10/11. Francis Fitzgerald has been backed into 9/2 from 6/1.”