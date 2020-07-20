McKeown takes the Jubilee Cup at Dundalk Golf Club

Seventeen handicapper Pat McKeown was the winner of the Jubilee Cup which was held over the weekend of July 11 and 12 and attracted an entry of 264 players.

McKeown shot 41pts to hold off the challenge of J.E. McEnaney (14) who took second place on a back six countback from Eugene Hanratty (9).

Playing on Sunday, McKeown went out in 20pts thanks to three point pars at the second, fourth and ninth and his only dropped shot was a one-point double bogey six at the eighth. More three point pars followed at the 10th and 13th and while his bogey five at the index 18th par four 14th only yielded him a point, McKeown went on to par the 16th and 18th for two more three point returns and what proved to be a winning score of 41pts.

Reigning Golfer of the Year, Clem Walshe shot 35pts to take the Gross Prize won countback while Hanratty claimed Category 1. L Matthews Jnr (17) took Category 2 and John Laverty (20) was the winner of Category 3 with Conail Mullins (19) taking the Juvenile Prize.

The Wednesday Open Singles Stableford resumed last week and Damian Garland (8) was the first winner of 2020 with a score of 40pts, two ahead of Alan Uzell (17) with Andrew Keenan (4) in third a point further back. Eoin Murphy claimed his second best gross score since competitions resumed with 36pts and Eoin Purton (18) took the Juvenile Prize.

A Nine Hole competition is now being played each Monday and Lee Egan (20) took last Monday’s on countback from Tom Clarke (18) after both had shot an impressive 21pts. The pair were level on the back six, three, and two holes with Egan’s par on the last eventually trumping Clarke’s bogey. #

The IJM Golfer of the Year event will be based on Stableford points this year. The Arkew Cup and Jubilee Cup results will count towards Golfer of the Year with the counting events taking place until mid-September. The top four players in each Golfer of the Year category will qualify for the IJM Scratch Matchplay semi-finals . The Semi-finals and Finals of this prestigious event will be held on Saturday, September 19.

The Paddy Markey and Veterans Cup event will be used as a qualifier for the Harry Walsh Cup, with the top 16 players entering the matchplay draw while the qualifier for the Carolan Cup will be Leslie Walker’s Professional’s Prize with the 16 players entering the Matchplay draw. Both these events will be completed by late October

It is planned to hold the Oriel Cup on Wednesday, August 26. This will be an Open Singles event and there will also be an Open Four Person team event on Thursday, August 27 (Ladies & gents , all combinations ). There will be a Ladies Open event on Friday, August 28.



This year’s Junior, Intermediate & Minor Scratch Cups will confined competitions and only open to Dundalk Golf Club members. They will be played for in conjunction with the weekend competition on August 29 and 30 and the Scratch Cups will be awarded to the Best Gross scores in each of the categories with the other prizes being awarded on the basis of nett scores.

There will be a Ladies and Gents event arranged for the Bank Holiday weekend including a singles event on the Saturday and Sunday which will be open to ladies, gents and juveniles. There will be a team event on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12 – Jubilee Cup – Overall: Pat McKeown (17) 41pts, J E McEneaney (14) 40/21/13pts. Gross Winner: Clem Walshe (5) 35/18pts. Category 1 (0-11): E J Hanratty (9) 40pts, Robert O’Hanlon (6) 39pts, Garrett Duffy (5) 38pts. Category 2 (12-17): L Matthews Jnr (17) 39pts, Pat Davis (16) 38/22pts, David Lynch (13) 38pts. Category 3 (18+): John Laverty (20) 39/21pts, Peter McCaughey (20) 39pts, AJP Greene (21) 38pts. Juvenile Winner: Conall Mullins (19) 41pts. CSS: Saturday – 36pts, Sunday – 35pts.

Monday, July 13 – Monday Nine Hole Competition – Lee Egan (20) 21/15/6/5/3pts, Tom Clarke (18) 21/15/6/5/2pts, Anthony O’Donoghue (12) 19pts.

Wednesday, July 15 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Damian Garland (8) 40pts, Alan Uzell(17) 38pts, Andrew Keenan (4) 37/20/13/7pts. Gross Recognition: Eoin Murphy (+1) 36pts. Juvenile: Eoin Purton (18) 38pts. CSS: 73/35pts.