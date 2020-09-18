McMillan strike ensures Dundalk FC’s passage into next round of Europa League

Dundalk FC booked their place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Inter Club Escaldes in Andorra last night.

David McMillan scored the game’s only goal on 14 minutes when he latched onto Michael Duffy’s past to fire to the net.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side had numerous chances to add to their advantage after that but failed to do so.

That meant they were left hanging on a little after Andy Boyle was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence just before the hour mark.

Thankfully they managed to hold off some late pressure from the home side to advance to a third qualifying tie with Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova next Thursday.

Dundalk’s win means that Sunday’s scheduled league match away to Cork City has been postponed.

The Lilywhites will learn their potential play-off opponents later today with Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), KÍ (Faroe Islands), Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia), Legia Warsaw (Poland) and Drita (Kosovo) their potential opponents should they win in Moldova next week. The draw takes place at 1pm.

INTER CLUB: Josep Gomes; Raul Feher, Ildefons Lima, Emili Garcia, Federico Bessone; Albert Reyes, Sergi Moreno (capt) (Roca Grau 81), Jordi Rubio (Oscar Rubio 86) Marc Pujol, Soldevila Solduga; Betriu Armengal (Bruninho 78).

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett; Stefan Colovic (Sean Gannon 60), Sean Murray (John Mountney 70), Michael Duffy; David McMillan (Patrick Hoban 70).