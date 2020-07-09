McNally family raise over €15,600 for ‘Daragh’s Funhouse’ in Lordship

The operators of the Maria Goretti Foundation have praised the parents of the late Daragh McNally after they raised a massive €15,603.50 for the Lordship facility which was known as ‘Daragh’s Funhouse’.

The 11-year-old from Medebawn on the Avenue Road sadly passed away last November following a battle with cancer.

As a thank you for the support given to the family by the Maria Goretti Foundation, Daragh’s parents Paul and Colleen set up a challenge at the end of May encouraging family and friends to walk/run 400km for the month of June.

They presented the funds to date to the Maria Goretti Foundation yesterday, with more money still expected to come in.

After accepting the cheque from the McNally family, the Maria Goretti Foundation posted on Facebook: “There were so many mixed emotions at our centre this morning as we welcomed Paul, Colleen, Nathan McNally and some of their extended family and friends.

“For the month of June these amazing people walked the roads in memory of their beloved son, grandson and best friend “DARAGH”. They presented us with a cheque for a whooping €15,603.50 and with monies still coming in!!!

“To say we are blown away is an understatement and we know how hard this morning was on them all to come to Daragh’s Funhouse without him and we thank them so much for that. To everyone who donated to this amazing fundraiser we Thank You.

“Daragh was such a big part of our Lordship family and liked nothing more to curl up in our quiet room with a peppa pig book so with this in mind we have now ‘Daragh’s Reading Chair’ where the kids will be able to hide away from the rest of the world and sit and relax with their favourite book.

“We would like to thank Freddie Gough – Gough Home Improvements for making the seat, Michael Ferguson who done the spray painting, Hoey’s DIY Hardware Store in Castlebellingham for the wood and the peppa pig template. This was all done free of charge as they were so moved by Daragh’s story they wanted to give something back to the family xxxx

“Please god our Angel Daragh will keep watching over us and guide us in all we do. To Paul, Colleen and all the McNally/Moran families, Thank you so much for your continued support for Daragh’s Funhouse we appreciate it so much xxxx”

Donations can still be made here.