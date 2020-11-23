Meals on Wheels on the look out for new premises

Meals on Wheels are on the look out for a new premises for meal preparations.

Dundalk Social Service Council are currently exploring the possibility of extending the Meals on Wheels Service.

To this end they are seeking to re-located their Meals on Wheels preparation area which is currently located in the Carroll Mead Hall in Pearse Park.

A statement from the group said: “As a charity we depend on fundraising events to provide a quality service each week to deliver 240 meals.

“The move to a new premises would give us extra space for cooking which has become a factor with Covid-19 guidelines but it would also incur additional costs to bring it in line with the Health and Safety standards that are required when dealing with food preparation.

“Any information available on alternative locations for our much needed service would be most welcome.

“Please contact dlksocialservicecouncil@outlook.ie or call chairperson John Hennessy on 042 9332848 with any information in this regard or to discuss our proposal further.”