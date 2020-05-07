Meegan family’s world is ‘shattered’ by Caolan’s sudden passing at just 19

The family of a local teenager who died suddenly at the weekend have spoken of how their world has been “shattered”.

Caolan Meegan (19) from Kilcurry died in his sleep on Sunday while staying at a friend’s farm in Carlingford where he was doing work.

The Dundalk Rugby Club player is understood to have suffered a seizure having been diagnosed with epilepsy in the past.

Speaking to The Irish News, dad Patrick spoke of his sorrow at Caolan’s passing.

“He was an absolute star,” he said.

“He attracted the best of the best.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. Everybody loved to see him coming. I am very proud of him. He was a loving son. He would have done anything for you. He was very affectionate.

“He was family-orientated and for him family came first.”

Julie Meegan said her son had been diagnosed with epilepsy as a teenager however it “didn’t hold him back”.

“He didn’t have many seizures,” she said adding he may have suffered from one every year.

The mother-of-three said the sudden loss of her son had left his family, including his two brothers, Ryan and Stefan, feeling “numb”.

Caolan will be laid to rest this morning.

Paying tribute to him, Dundalk Rugby Football Club described the death of Caolan, one of the club’s senior players, as a “tragedy for our rugby family and for all of those whose lives were touched by him within the club.

“Caolan was a talented and fearless rugby player. He was an outgoing, charismatic and fun loving, (an) individual whose smile and joy for life left an indelible mark on those he met and on those who had the pride and privilege of playing alongside him on the rugby pitch.

“He was a well liked and genuine individual both on and off the field and he had established himself as an important and popular member of the Dundalk RFC Senior Squad who are devastated at this time”.

Sympathy to his family, friends and team-mates. May he Rest In Peace.