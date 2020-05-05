Menus revealed for three restaurants opening for take-aways soon

The menus for three local restaurants who will be open for take away have been revealed.

As first reported by Talk of the Town last week, McGeough’s Bar and Restaurant on Roden Place and The Fairways Hotel are both set to offer take aways in the coming days.

McGeough’s will be open for take away from this Friday with their menu including favourites such as their Signature Chicken Paillard Toastie, their Chicken Penne Pasta and the ever popular Steak Sandwich.

The full menu is below…

Meanwhile, The Fairways Hotel will be open for take aways from Thursday with orders available via the Q-Kangaroo app.

It features a wide range of tasty items such as Lamb Tagine and a boneless eight-hour beef rib.

Check out the menus in full below…

Finally Burgerify, the new Blackrock-based burger joint which will be open soon, have also revealed their menu.

Check it out below…