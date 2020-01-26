Met Éireann warn of possible snow across Ireland

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory warning people in Louth of the possible risk of snow in the next few days.

The warning, which applies to the whole of Ireland, said: “Cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places.

“Snow showers most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground.”

The warning comes into force at 6pm on Sunday evening and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday.