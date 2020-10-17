Met Éireann warn of potential coastal flooding next week

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory for Co Louth and the whole of Ireland for next week warning of possible coastal flooding.

The advisory warns of unsettled conditions and is in force form midnight on Monday to 6pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann said: “Conditions turning unsettled by the end of the weekend, with a spell of very wet and at times

windy weather on Monday and Tuesday.

“Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding.

“Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

“Warnings will be issued on Sunday.”