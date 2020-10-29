Met Éireann warn of ‘very unsettled weather’ for Halloween weekend

Met Éireann have issued a weather advisory for Ireland warning over “very unsettled weather” over the Halloween weekend.

The national forecaster said: “Very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

“Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding.

“Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

“Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds.

“Very high seas.”