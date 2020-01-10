Met Éireann warns of very unsettled weather next week with flooding possible

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland, including Co Louth next week.

The national forecaster has advised of “very unsettled weather” with strong winds and rainfall from Monday onwards with the possibility of coastal flooding.

They said: “We are entering a period of very unsettled weather. Further warnings for strong winds and rainfall are likely to be issued in the coming days. A combination of spring tides and gales may lead to coastal flooding.”

The warning comes into effect from 00:01 on Monday and will remain in place until Thursday January 16th at 23:59.