The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) received 108 claims from motorists in Louth last year who had been involved in incidents with uninsured or unidentified vehicles.

The figure is identical to 2018 with the Wee County accounting for the fourth highest number of claims per county.

In total there were 2,540 claims made to MIBI nationwide last year, down 12 from 2,552 the year before.

MIBI said the continually high figures underline the importance of the new automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR). The ANPR system allows Gardaí to more easily detect if a vehicle is being driven without insurance by checking the registration plate. Uninsured drivers accounted for over 70% of the total claims received by the MIBI last year.

Speaking about the claims figures, David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI said, “Looking at the figures it is clear that there has been very little change in the number of claims received by the MIBI over the course of the past two years, both in Louth and in the countrywide statistics. On a national basis, it is particularly concerning that there has been no movement on the number of claims relating to uninsured vehicles, which suggests there continues to be a substantial number of uninsured vehicles driving on Irish roads.

“The MIBI hopes that the rollout of the new automatic number plate recognition system will make it easier and more simple for the Gardaí in Louth and around the country to identify uninsured drivers. The initial phase is now in operation and that is expected to be further expanded in the coming months. This will make it very difficult for uninsured vehicles to be driven without being detected. They will then face heavy penalties. Anyone caught driving without insurance can have their vehicle seized on the spot, will face a mandatory court appearance, a heavy fine and five points on their licence.

“Uninsured driving is illegal and represents a real threat to Irish road safety. We believe the introduction of ANPR will tighten the net on uninsured drivers and will make a significant, positive impact towards Irish road safety,” Mr Fitzgerald concluded.

The number of uninsured claims numbers also remained static over the two years with MIBI receiving 1,787 claims relating to uninsured vehicles in 2019, compared to 1,788 in 2018.

The MIBI is a not for profit organisation that was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

The highest number of claims were submitted from Dublin (1,172), followed by Cork (200), Limerick (137), Louth (108) and Kildare (105).