Mickey Harte named new Louth GAA manager

Mickey Harte was last night named as the new Louth GAA senior and U20 football manager.

Harte has only recently departed his native Tyrone, who he had managed since 2003. During his time with the Red Hand county, Harte won All-Ireland titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008 along with an All-Ireland minor title in 1998 and two All-Ireland U21 title in 2000 and 2001.

Last night the county board management committee rubber-stamped a three-year term for the Errigal Ciaran clubman.

The 68-year-old will be joined in the new Louth backroom team by his right-hand man Gavin Devlin, who served alongside him for the past number of years with Tyrone.

Harte’s appointment will be a massive boost to Louth, who suffered relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League just a few weeks ago.

“We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the three years,” a statement read.

Harte will replace Wayne Kierans who stepped down from the role he had held since 2018 earlier this month.