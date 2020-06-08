Middle of the road week expected on local weather front

It is set to be a “middle of the road week” on the local weather front with no particular good or bad conditions to report on.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – A middle of the road week on the weather front. No significant rainfall. Cooler than normal, but milder by the weekend. Lower than average sunshine. Light winds Monday and Tuesday but windy late Thursday to Saturday.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure slips away further west, allowing some low pressure systems approach from the east. This makes for a messy setup. Combined with the potential for large localised variations in conditions, my forecast is more likely to change than is normal. So please keep an eye on my updates for potential changes. We are reaching a serious point in relation to the lack of rainfall over the past ten weeks or so. While some rain is likely this week, current indications show this will have little or no impact.

“MONDAY – Apart from the odd brief shower most areas staying totally dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Winds a lot lighter than recent days. Max 15°C.

“TUESDAY – Mostly cloudy with just a few sunny breaks. Dry for the morning and afternoon. By around teatime (timing uncertain), light rain will develop and continue for several hours. Light variable breeze. Max 14°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy. A few showers likely during the afternoon. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 14°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy but dry. Milder at 17°C, but fresh NE winds will make it feel cooler.

“FRIDAY – Similar to Thursday.

“THE WEEKEND – Dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate easterly winds. Milder at 19°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very messy setup so confidence is low, but my best guess is for no return of high pressure and sunny settled conditions.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.