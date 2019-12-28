Mike Treacy steps down as Dundalk FC chairman

Dundalk FC have announced that after two years as club chairman, Mike Treacy is stepping down from his position due to family reasons.

Bill Hulsizer has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.

After making his decision, Mike Treacy stated: “My family and I have decided it’s time for me to step aside from PEAK6 and focus on my wife Laura’s medical career during this pivotal stage. Moving on to the next chapter will unfortunately require I step down as Chairman of Dundalk Football Club. I am honoured to have served as Chairman these last two seasons and forever grateful to the Dundalk community.

“While this was a difficult decision, I am excited for Bill to assume a larger role with Dundalk FC and lead the Club’s continued progression both on and off the pitch. His passion and commitment are unparalleled as Dundalk FC begins a new decade of football.”

Following his appointment, Bill Hulsizer commented: “On behalf of the Board and everybody at Dundalk Football Club, we wish to thank Mike for his outstanding contribution to the club and Irish football over the past two years. We wish Laura and Mike all the very best in their future and he will always be a respected contributed to our past and future successes at our club.”