Mild week in store weather wise but it will be mainly cloudy

It’s due to be milder than recently this week with overall cloudy conditions.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – Milder than of late. Overall cloudy with some patchy light rain at times. Risk of strong winds on Friday.

“BACKGROUND: High pressure remains close by, ensuring a generally settled run. Its position to our South means we’ll see milder weather than we’ve had to date. However every now and then we’ll see The Atlantic influence pushing thorough. Friday looks most at risk when quite a deep low looks set to pass up the west coast of Ireland.

“MONDAY – Cloudy with patchy light rain at times. Light SW winds. Despite the cloud it will be milder than of late at 16°C. Mostly cloudy tonight with some rain. Misty. SW winds picking up. Mild at 13°C.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy. Mostly dry but I wouldn’t totally rule out the odd patch of light rain, though overall drier than today. Moderate SW winds. Probably the warmest day of the year so far at 19°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Another mostly cloudy day, but I’m hopeful that we may see the sun break through, especially in the afternoon. Dry. Moderate S to SE winds. Max 17°C.

“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy but dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 18°C.

“FRIDAY – Could be quite a stormy day with strong SW winds. Too far off to be certain so keep an eye on the daily updates as this event becomes clearer.

“THE WEEKEND – A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Quite strong SW winds. Remaining on the mild side.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Middle of the road! High pressure looks set to be the major influence at the start of the week, but more Atlantic based conditions from mid week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.