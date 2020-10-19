Milder weather this week but wetter and windier too

The week ahead is set to be milder than the last few weeks, but wetter and windier too.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read as follows:

Temperatures – about average

Rainfall – higher than average

Wind speeds – slightly above average

Sunshine – lower than average

Sunrise – 8.05am

Sunset – 6.15pm

“BACKGROUND – Yesterday I suggested people enjoy Sunday’s weather as the forecast was not going to be great for this week. We have had several weeks of a cool but dry NW airflow with high pressure never far away. The overall setup has changed and this week we will see Atlantic lows dominate. The first arrives Tuesday, but its associated bands of rain will be evident on Monday as well. A ridge of high pressure extends NE late Wednesday and Thursday, so a better few days. On Saturday an area of low pressure positioned between Ireland and Iceland will bring more unsettled weather.

“MONDAY – Cloudy with spells of heavy rain throughout today. Fresh, occasionally strong, SE winds. Max 14°C. Rain continuing into Monday night. Quite windy too, with SE winds gusting to 50kph.

“TUESDAY – A mix of sunshine and showers (some heavy). Fresh to strong, gusty SE winds. Max 15°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Generally dry but cloudy. Moderate NW winds. Max 13°C.

“THURSDAY – My pick of the week. Dry with some good sunny spells. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 13°C.

“FRIDAY – Some rain to start the day. This band of rain should die away around midday, with dry and cloudy weather to follow. (I’ll keep an eye on this, as the rain may end up taking longer to clear than expected). Moderate westerly winds. Max 13°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Saturday looks like a windy day with rain at times. Sunday should be better with lighter winds, some sunshine and just the odd shower. Temperatures up to 15°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest a quiet start to the following week, but wet and windy again mid week as low pressure pushes in from The Atlantic.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.