Mini Athletics is a great way to keep kids active in these unprecedented times

The Coronavirus Pandemic may have stopped the world for months, but it will not stop Mini Athletics!

Mini Athletics is a fitness class targeted at kids aged between 2 and 7 to help them enhance their cognitive and social skills. This helps promote teamwork, self-esteem, and confidence. Classes started back in mid-July and have made big changes, thanks to the energetic coaches to make the classes safe and fun for the kids.

Organiser Niall Fergus explained how Mini Athletics was a safe way to keep kids active during these unprecedented times: “We follow all the government guidelines to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We are still coming up with ideas to ensure every kids safety. We have changed some of the rules but kept the fun and wonder of every class!

“Before and after each class the kids must sanitise their hands. The classes have been moved from an indoor hall to a pitch outside. The games are set up with lanes two metres apart to ensure social distancing. Mini Athletics supply each kid with their own separate kit bag, this helps to reduce the spread of coronavirus. A Covid-19 tracing form is sent to every parent the night before each class to help keep updated if anyone has been in contact with Coronavirus.

“Mini Athletics is classes for kids aged between 2 and 7 years old. The classes are 45 minutes long and are designed for them to use their imagination. It also provides the kids with cognitive, social, and physical literacy skills that can be used in all aspects of their lives! Classes are on every Saturday morning coached by energetic coaches in Dundalk, Drogheda and coming to Dublin soon. If you want us to organise an event or book a class, please visit the Mini Athletics website. We do classes for parties, summer camps, after school clubs and creches. Any other event please don’t hesitate to get in contact with us and we will see if we can be of service,” said Niall.

Further details can be found at www.miniathletics.com. Local classes take place at the Dundalk Youngs Irelands GFC pitch on Hoey’s Lane in Dundalk and at St Patrick’s GFC in Lordship.