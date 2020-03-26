Mini Athletics to host a virtual class for kids this Saturday

Mini Athletics plan to host a virtual online class for kids this Saturday.

Run by Niall Fergus, Mini Athletics is usually held in Blackrock Community Centre and in Drogheda.

Since opening last June, they have also visited a number of schools in the area and after school clubs.

As classes cannot be run as normal, Niall is organising a virtual event this Saturday to ensure kids stay fit and healthy during the current period of social distancing.

You can book the class online here.