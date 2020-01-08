Mini bus stolen at Dublin Airport was pursued through Dundalk

Gardaí have arrested two men who they pursued through Dundalk after they stole a mini bus from Dublin Airport in the early hours of this morning.

The pair, both in their 30s, are accused of the unauthorised taking of a mini bus and suspected false imprisonment of three passengers.

Shortly before 1am the alarm was raised when a mini bus was taken during an incident at Dublin Airport. It’s understood that three passengers were in the mini bus when two males boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1. The passengers alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown, unharmed.

It’s understood the mini bus continued north on the M1 until it was located near Drogheda and followed by Garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk.

The PSNI were alerted and the mini bus was located again a short time later having returned across the border in Co Monaghan and was followed by Gardaí before it was abandoned having crashed. The two occupants of the mini bus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car. This car was intercepted by Garda RSU members with assistance from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

The occupants of the car, two men in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.