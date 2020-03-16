Minister urges people to ring their GP if they fear they have Coronavirus

Minister requests people to ring their GP if they fear they have Coronavirus

Minister for Health Simon Harris has urged people not to ring 999 if they feel they need a test for Covid-19.

He said that people with symptoms should ring their GP who will arrange a test if that is what they believe is necessary.

He said the emergency service numbers need to be used for the work they do.

Mr Harris also said the health service is focusing this week on looking at securing extra bed capacity, more personal protective equipment for staff, as well as ventilators.

More community testing sites are also to be set up with full details to follow.