Minor fall in Dundalk house prices recorded in April

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell back by 0.1% in April.

This follows an increase of 1.9% in March.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €219,663, down €240 from €219,903 in March.

Despite the slight fall, prices remain 1.8% ahead of where they stood in February at €215,867.

Prices were also up €11,508 on April 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €208,155. This represents a year on year increase of 5.5%.

Nationally residential property prices were also up by 0.5% in the year to March.

While the figures are from a period in which Covid-19 was impacting the country, the CSO warned that figures were provisional, adding that its index is based Revenue returns, and there is a 44-day deadline before these have to be submitted. This has meant that the property price index has only captured a fraction of recent transactions.

Falls are expected in the coming month as the full impact of the lockdown on the country emerges.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole fell back by 0.4% from €222,745 to €221,935. This follows an increase of 1% in March.

By contrast prices in Drogheda were down 0.02% in April from €249,893 to €249,837.

The median asking price in Dundalk was down €2,500 to €207,500. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was up €4,250 to €244,250 while in Louth it was unchanged at €210,000.