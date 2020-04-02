Minor increase in Live Register figures in Dundalk but Covid-19 impact not revealed as yet

The number of people signing on the unadjusted Live Register in Dundalk increased by 1.3% in March.

The increase wipes out the same percentage decline recorded in February which had followed two consecutive months of growth following spikes of 2.8% and 4.2% respectively in December and January. Prior to that figures had fallen for four months in a row.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 3,408 people claiming dole benefits in the town last month, down 45 from 3,363 in February.

The figures do not take into account the range of measures introduced by the Government in relation to providing income support for those whose employment has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland.

Nationally there are 205,209 on the Live Register with a further 283,037 availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and a further 25,104 signed up to the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme leaving the Live Register and Covid-19 Related Payments Total at 513,350.

A regional breakdown of those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme is not yet available.

Edel Flannery, Senior Statistician, CSO explains the approach taken today with regard to the publication of today’s Live Register and COVID-19 payments:

“The majority of those whose income from employment has been affected due to COVID-19 are currently being facilitated through the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment which is administered by the DEASP, while a smaller cohort are currently being facilitated through the Revenue Temporary COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

These emergency payments are not captured in the traditional methodology of the Live Register which is a historical series that captures the number of claimants for Jobseekers Benefit (JB)/Jobseekers Assistance (JA).

Furthermore, COVID-19 payments are currently viewed as short-term in nature, with an expectation that after 12 weeks, those in receipt of such payments may return to work or may be considered for JB/JA.

As it would not be statistically beneficial or valid to break the current Live Register series to try and capture these temporary measures, it has been decided to compile the March 2020 data in the traditional way and provide separate details of COVID-19 payments.

This approach preserves the continuity of the traditional Live Register series from what is a short-term emergency intervention while at the same time providing transparency around the impact of COVID-19.

“The unadjusted Live Register total for March 2020 is 205,209. When seasonal effects are taken into account, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for March 2020 was 207,200 which was an increase of 24,400 from February 2020.

Outside of the traditional Live Register, in the last week of March 2020, 283,037 people were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and 25,104 persons were benefitting from the Temporary COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme,” said Edel.

Despite the rise last month, the number on the Live Register is still 0.5% down on where it stood last September when there were 3,425 on it in Dundalk.

It is also 5.2% down on March 2019 when there were 3,596 signed on.

There was a similar story in the county as a whole with the number of people signing on the register in Co Louth in March up 9.9% from 7,435 to 8,174.

This is the highest the register has been in the county since last August while it is also up 5.4% on March 2019.

Elsewhere in the county, the number of people claiming dole payments in Ardee increased by 18.6% from 789 to 936 while it was up 16.7% from 3,283 to 3,830 in Drogheda.