There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers today.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for today and tomorrow.

The local forecaster said: “A mix of sunny spells and showers today. Some of the showers could be heavy and they may also merge into longer periods of rain, especially over northern parts. Drier this evening with clear spells developing. Strong and gutsy westerly winds, strongest mid afternoon when gusts over 75kph are possible. Feeling cold with a max of 7°C.

“Dry and clear tonight. Winds easing. Minimum 1°C.

“Friday starts sunny but it will turn cloudier later in the day. Dry. Light variable winds. Max 8°C.

“Winds picking up and rain arriving Friday night.”

