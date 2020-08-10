Mixed week ahead on the local weather front

It’s due to be warmer than average this week but an overall mixed week on the local weather front.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “Warm with showers. Some thunder. Much uncertainty for later in the week.

SUMMARY

Warmer than average

A lot of dry weather, however if you get hot by some heavy showers then rainfall totals could quickly reach normal or above normal totals

Very light winds for the first half of the week

Sunshine below average.

“BACKGROUND – Normally I would explain the overall weather patterns, but this week is very messy! We have high pressure out to the west. A southerly flow will mean it will be warm, but there’s the risk of low pressure systems pushing north bringing heavy (possibly thundery) rain at times. Please keep an eye out for updates as I expect much of this week’s weather will be forecast at shorter range.

“MONDAY – Some hazy sunshine today but overall it will be mostly cloudy. There’s some hefty showers currently developing over west Wales and it’s likely these will affect us by mid afternoon. Some will be heavy with thunder and lightning a high possiblity. Light NE winds. Max 20°C.

“TUESDAY – Mostly cloudy, but some sunshine at times. Overall dry, but there’s always a risk of some heavy showers developing. Light NE breeze. Max 22°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Similar to Tuesday.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy. The risk of heavy showers reduces, but some charts are showing a longer period of rain. NE winds picking up. Max 22°C.

“FRIDAY – Much the same as Thursday, dry and cloudy. Moderate easterly winds. Max 20°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications are for mostly overcast but dry weather. However as I indicated above, there’s much uncertainty as to how it will turn out. Moderate easterly wind. Warm with temperatures into the low twenties.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – A likely return to conditions similar to what we seen in June and July is the most likely outcome. No indications of a prolonged run of summer weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.