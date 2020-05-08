Mixture of sunshine and clouds expected for next couple of days

Today will be a mix of sunshine and clouds with most of the sunshine in the morning.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for today and tomorrow.

In an update at 10.35am today, Louth Weather said: “FRIDAY – A mix of sunshine and clouds today. The best of the sunshine will be in the morning. Most areas staying totally dry, but I wouldn’t rule out the odd shower later this afternoon. With light to moderate SE winds and a top temperature of 16°C, it will feel very pleasant in the sun. Dry with light winds tonight. Some mist forming. Minimum 9°C.

“SATURDAY – Again a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Overall dry but a few showers possible in the afternoon. Light to moderate SE winds. Max 17°C.”

