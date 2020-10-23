Molde come from behind to deny Dundalk FC a dream start in the Europa League

Dundalk were left cursing their luck after Molde came from behind to win 2-1 in their Europa League group stage opener at Tallaght Stadium last night.

After Patrick Hoban had what looked a perfectly legitimate goal disallowed early on, Filippo Giovagnoli’s side deservedly took the lead on 35 minutes when Sean Murray headed in his third European goal in as many matches from a superb John Mountney cross.

The Norwegians upped their game in the second half and their pressure finally told on 62 minutes when Etzaz Hussain volleyed to the net with the aid of a deflection to leave it 1-1.

Ohi Omoijuanfo then ensured the victory for Molde 10 minutes later when he scored from the penalty spot after Sean Gannon was adjudged to have fouled substitute Erling Knudtzon.

Dundalk now travel to face Waterford FC in the league on Sunday before a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in their next group stage game on Thursday.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon (David McMillan 77), Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy (Cameron Dummigan 77); Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (Patrick McEleney 64); John Mountney, Sean Murray (Andy Boyle 77), Michael Duffy (Stefan Colovic 79), Patrick Hoban.

Molde: Andreas Linde; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Bjørnbak, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem (Martin Ellingsen 82), Etzaz Hussain; Eirik Hestad, Ohi Omoijuanfo (Ola Brynhildsen 95), Mathis Bolly (Erling Knudtzon 69).

Referee: Petri Viljanen (Finland).