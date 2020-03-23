More and more local businesses close their doors to prevent spread of Covid-19

A number of local businesses which had been open prior to now have announced they will be closing their doors from this evening.

Chains including McDonald’s, Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Subway will all cease trading both locally and nationally from close of business today. KFC will also close all its outlets between 6pm this evening and close of business on Wednesday.

A number of other local stores will also close their doors including the Strandfield, Johnny’s Turkish Barbers on Park Street, Dundalk Foot Clinic on Roden Place, China Kitchen in Park Street and L’Isle de France on Clanbrassil Street, which had been open for deliveries.

RockSalt in Blackrock was also open last week for take aways but it too opted to close its doors after huge crowds were turning out for coffees and lunches.

Mullen’s will remain open with a delivery service only from 5pm to 10pm