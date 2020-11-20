More Housing Assistance Payments in Louth than anywhere else last year

Louth County Council provides more Housing Assistant Payments (HAP) than any other local authority in the country, new figures have revealed.

The data from the CSO shows there were 57,630 people receiving the payment, which helps pay for rent, nationally last year.

A total of 41.8% of properties in Louth were used for HAP, according to the figures. This was significantly higher than Donegal (28.9%) and Clare (27.9%) which were in second and third place. Meanwhile Dundalk South, followed by Drogheda Urban, were the two local electoral areas with the highest number of HAP properties.

The figures show there were 740 new households in Louth which received HAP last year with 185 of these single people with one child and a further 158 to single people without children.

There are 857 properties receiving HAP in Dundalk South and a further 712 in Dundalk Carlingford.