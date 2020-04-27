More local take aways and re-opening for collections and deliveries

A number of local take aways and restaurants are set to reopen for business in the coming days.

Sam Sam on River Lane will be reopening from 5pm to 1am for paid orders and deliveries only. You can order online at www.zamzamdundalk.ie

Atami Japanese on Park Street will also be re-opened for a delivery and take away service from 4pm to 10pm from this Thursday. Collections and deliveries are available by calling 042 9352557 or 083 8268887 with pre-orders available from 1pm to 3pm daily. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Shang Garden Chinese Takeaway in Louth Village will also re-open on Thursday with measures in place to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

The Red Rose Café on Clanbrassil Street also reopened today for take aways and deliveries only. You can call your order in by dialling 085 1954477 with a €2 delivery charge if needed.