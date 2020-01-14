More settled conditions on the way in the wake of Storm Brendan

After the blustery conditions of Storm Brendan yesterday, the weather is set to be a lot more settled over the coming weekend and well into the following week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

The forecast reads as follows: “TUESDAY – A cold breezy day with moderate to fresh westerly winds. The morning should stay dry but rain looks likely for the afternoon. There’s also a possibility that precipitation could turn wintry on the back end of the front. However if the low tracks slightly further south, we may just miss this rain altogether. Drier again towards evening. Max 5°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry with lots of sunshine. Fresh SW winds. Max 6°C.

“THURSDAY – Yet another low passes close to Ireland, bringing with it wet and windy conditions. Milder at 10°C.

“FRIDAY – An improvement with some decent sunshine, dry and lighter winds than previous days.

“THE WEEKEND – Dry. Good sunny spells. Light winds. Daytime temperatures around 7°C. It will however be cold at night with widespread frost.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – It looks like high pressure will remain in control for much of the following week, so plenty of dry settled weather.”

You can find out more by checking out Louth Weather’s updates here.

Picture: Niall Carroll Photography captured this superb image of the waves crashing onto Blackrock during Storm Brendan yesterday.