More unsettled weather due this week with rain forecast

The coming week is set to be more unsettled than recently with some rain due.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Warning it would be “on the cool side”, Louth Weather’s forecast read as follows: “BACKGROUND – After six weeks of dry sunny but cool weather, we say goodbye to high pressure, as Atlantic based weather and low pressure begin to take control. It’s not all bad news though, with plenty of dry weather and some sunshine at times.

“MONDAY – A change today. April is known for its April showers, but not in 2020. High pressure prevents convection, the upward movement of warm air and the subsequent creation of clouds and showers. If you look at the sky today you’ll see these cumulus clouds bubbling up. The warmer the sun the greater the convection, so expect most cloud this afternoon, then clearing this evening. The convection is weak today so the risk of showers is low, perhaps a few mid afternoon in more northern parts. Light SE winds. Max 13°C. Tonight will be dry and clear. Cold at 4°C so a touch of frost possible in more sheltered spots. Some mist forming before dawn.

“TUESDAY – A sunny start. Cloudy later. Dry apart from the odd light shower. Easterly winds start light but pick up in the afternoon. Max 11°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. Rain arriving for the afternoon. Moderate to fresh easterly winds. Cold at 10°C.

“THURSDAY – A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Mostly dry, though a few showers about during the afternoon. Moderate northerly winds. Max 12°C.

“FRIDAY – Similar to Thursday.

“SATURDAY and SUNDAY – Early indications show a continuation of the sunny spells and showers theme. Becoming milder with temperatures up to 15°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Low pressure to start the following week (4 May) with wind and rain, but settling down mid week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.