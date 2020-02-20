More unsettled weather expected over the next week to 10 days

There’s further unsettled weather in store for the area over the course of the next week to 10 days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “The Atlantic and a strong jetstream continue to dominate for the next week to ten days. So more unsettled weather on the way with above average wind and rainfall. Colder than average as passing lows pull down cooler NW flows in their wake.

“THURSDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers today. Fresh westerly winds. Cold at 6°C, but feeling more like 0°C in the wind. Cold enough for some of the heavier showers to turn wintry. Showers dying out this evening and skies clearing. Just the odd shower tonight. Frost unlikely except in sheltered spots due to the wind.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy with mostly light rain on and off throughout the day. Fresh occasionally strong SW winds. Much milder at 11°C.

“SATURDAY – A cloudy day. Mostly dry but I wouldn’t rule out the odd passing shower. Fresh to strong westerly winds. Max 7°C.

“SUNDAY – Another cloudy but mostly dry day. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 7°C.

“NEXT WEEK – On Sunday night rain arrives as a low pressure system pushes in from The Atlantic, passing just north of Ireland through Monday. So a wet start on Monday morning. Drier but cloudy for the afternoon. Fresh to strong SW winds. Max 9°C.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday we are back into a cold NW flow with sunshine and showers, some wintry over higher ground. Frost in sheltered spots overnight.

“Possibility of another low heading our way Thursday followed by more cold showery northwesterlys, but this is too far off to be certain.”

