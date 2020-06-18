More unsettled weather on the day over the weekend and into next week

We’re in for more unsettled weather over the next few days and into next week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast.

Louth Weather said in their summary that it would be “more unsettled” over the next few days with “much needed rain most days with over 30mm expected up to mid week. Windy late Saturday and early Monday. Temperatures about average.”

The forecast read as follows: “BACKGROUND – After three months of weather dominated by high pressure, we see a big change with The Atlantic and low pressure systems taking charge.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy but mostly dry for the earlier part of the day. By mid afternoon rain will push in from the east and this will continue through into Thursday night. Some of this rain could be heavy. Very light easterly winds. Max 19°C. Rain easing but continuing overnight. Mild and humid at 14°C.

“FRIDAY – A cooler and fresher day. Some overnight rain lingering into the morning. Drier by afternoon with just the odd shower. Moderate SW winds. Max 16°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rain arriving later in the day. Becoming windy with SE winds gusting to 60kph by late afternoon. You’ll be needing to secure all those garden furniture and toys. Max 16°C.

“SUNDAY – Sunshine and some showers. Fresh SW winds. Max 17°C.

“NEXT WEEK – The unsettled theme continues.”

