More unsettled weather on the way from Saturday onwards

The recent good weather is due to get increasingly more unsettled from Saturday onwards.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

The local forecaster said: “After a decent run of weather this week, mainly due to the jetstream staying south of us, it returns this weekend and stays for much of next week. So more unsettled conditions on the way, with wind and rain appearing regularly in the forecast.

“Thursday morning will be dry with some sunny spells. Cloudy for the afternoon with some light showers about. Cloudy but dry Thursday evening. Light southerly breeze. Max 7°C. Some clear spells developing Thursday night allowing a frost to develop. A weak front passes east early in the night and while there won’t be much rain from it by the time it reaches us, it may wet the ground leading to some icy patches.

“Friday sees a few showers, but with long dry sunny periods too. Westerly winds freshening mid afternoon but easing off again towards evening. Max 8°C.

“Saturday starts dry and cloudy. Rain for the afternoon and evening. SW winds fresh and gusty by afternoon. Milder at 10°C.

“Sunday sees a mix of sunny spells and showers. Fresh SW winds. Max 8°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Yet again The Atlantic remains in control. A more active set up than this week, so I expect a return to more wind and rain. Lots of rain on Monday. A long way off, but I think we’ll see temperatures dropping from Wednesday to Friday as cold northwesterlys coming from Greenland bring in blustery showers, some of which could be wintry.”

