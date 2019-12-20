Morei committed to Central Mental Hospital after not guilty verdict in murder case

The man found not guilty of murdering a Japanese man in Dundalk almost two years ago by reason of insanity has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) this morning.

According to a report in TheJournal.ie, Mohamed Morei’s detention at the CMH will be reviewed every six months.

His sentencing took place at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Earlier this month the 21-year-old asylum seeker was found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering Yosuke Sasaki on the Long Avenue in Dundalk on January 3rd 2018.