Morgan’s Fine Fish launch new Seafood Kitchen range of ready to cook meals

Morgan’s Seafood Kitchen, an exciting new range of delicious healthy ‘ready to cook’ meals, was. officially launched earlier this week with the help of entrepreneur and qualified weight management expert Karen Daly.

The innovative new range is developed by Omeath-based Morgan’s Fine Fish, one of Ireland’s longest established seafood suppliers, to meet the ever growing demand for quick, easy to cook nutritious meals for people on the go.

Gillian Morgan, R&D Product Developer at Morgan’s Fine Fish explains the benefits of the range: :From the outset, we wanted to develop an authentic and exciting seafood product with clean label ingredients.

“We wanted to make it easier for customers, who may not have the time to prepare and cook fish, to enjoy a nutritious seafood meal in minutes,” she adds.

“Seafood is our business and has been for 150 years. We drew from our extensive experience and developed a range that is a natural source of high protein, low in fat, has no artificial additives or flavourings and most importantly, tastes delicious.”

Faced with the challenges of promoting a new product in-store due to ongoing Covid restrictions, Morgan’s Fine Fish was keen to partner with an advocate for healthy eating to help promote the range and Karen Daly, owner and founder of The Academy Masterplan in Jocelyn Street was the perfect fit.

Karen decided to start The Academy Masterplan in 2015 on foot of her own four stone weight loss journey. Her online weight management business has successfully grown as has her loyal following on social media. Karen was already getting attention for her practical weight loss approach appearing on RTE’s Dragon’s Den and on RTE’s Strictly Business programme. Karen hosts live cookery demos and workouts as well as education, motivation and support to the homes of thousands in Ireland and the UK as well as the USA, Canada, Qatar and even Australia!

“I am honoured to take on the role of brand ambassador for Morgan’s Seafood Kitchen,” Karen said.

“I teach people how to eat better not less. I have always encouraged people to eat more fish but I know many people avoid cooking it at home. Morgan’s Seafood Kitchen is the perfect solution. Cooked from raw in as little as four minutes, the meals are the ultimate healthy fast food. They taste amazing! The Caribbean prawn meal is my favourite and if you like spicy food you will love this one.”

Morgan’s Seafood Kitchen includes three delicious meals to choose from: Katsu Fish Curry, Spicy Lemongrass and Lime Seafood and Caribbean Prawns.

Priced at €4.99, each meal contains prime pieces of fish or prawns with fresh locally sourced vegetables from Country Fresh in Dundalk, basmati rice and a delicious sauce. The range is packaged in the latest recyclable ‘Evolve’ trays.

Morgan’s Seafood Kitchen is available next to the fishmonger counter in the following Dunnes Stores: Dublin (Cornelscourt and the Pavilion Shopping Centre); Limerick (Jetland Shopping Centre and Childers Road) and Dundalk (The Marshes Shopping Centre). The range is also available from Morgan’s Fine Fish shops in Omeath and at the Market Square in Dundalk.

So whether consumers are looking for a healthy but delicious alternative to their usual Friday night takeaway or want to include more seafood in their diet, the brand is confident its new range is the perfect choice.