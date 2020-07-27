Mostly dry conditions in store on the local weather front this week

It’s due to become warmer later in the week but there will be lower than average sunshine totals throughout the week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read as follows:

Cooler than normal in the first half of the week, becoming warmer later

Apart from Wednesday night, not much rain this week

Lower than average sunshine totals, best chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND – The same old setup we’ve seen for the past two months continues (i.e. high pressure off to our SW with Atlantic lows approaching us from the west). However the High does come slightly closer this week, so we should see a slight improvement.

“MONDAY – An improving day. Heavy overnight rain clearing, with just the odd shower mid afternoon. Cloudy for much of the morning but the sun will break through at times later this afternoon and evening. Calm to begin, but NW winds freshening later. Max 18°C. Dry with long clear spells developing tonight. Minimum 11°C.

“TUESDAY – Dry. A mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of the sun during the morning and evening. Moderate occasionally fresh NW winds. Cool at 16°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry but mostly cloudy. Moderate SW winds. Max 18°C. Rain arriving late evening and continuing into Wednesday night.

“THURSDAY – Overnight rain lingering through the morning. Cloudy but drier for the afternoon and evening. Moderate SE winds. Warmer at 19°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry. A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Moderate SE winds. Max 20°C. Probably the best day this week.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications not bad at all. Some showers SATURDAY but mostly dry and cloudy, the best of any sun in the morning. Max 20°C. Mostly dry again on SUNDAY but cooler despite the fact that there should be more sunshine about.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – I’m seeing very early signs that this setup we have been stuck in for the past two months may end. Does that mean better weather? To be honest it’s far too early to say, but any change from what we have had of late will most likely be an improvement!”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.