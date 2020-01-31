Mostly dry weather in store for today and tomorrow

It will be mostly dry this evening and tomorrow.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next couple of days.

In an update this morning, Louth Weather said: “Cloudy this morning with some patchy drizzle over northern parts. However brighter weather is on the way.

The dividing line, running from Scotland to France, is very obvious on the latest satellite image attached (see above). Apart from an isolated shower, the rest of the day will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Very mild at 13°C.

“Saturday will be mostly dry, though some showers will occur. Overall cloudy. Fresh westerly winds in the morning, easing through the afternoon. Max 10°C.”

