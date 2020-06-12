Mothercare Ireland goes into liquidation resulting in job losses at Dundalk store

The Mothercare store in the Marshes Shopping Centre will not be re-opening when the centre does on Monday after it went into liquidation.

All 14 stores across the country will now be closed.

Mothercare Ireland MD Jonathan Ward said the impact of Covid-19 on the business has been unprecedented.

He said it became clear that sales are going to continue to be seriously impacted in the short term while social distancing measures are in place and in the longer term as consumer habits change.

In a statement, Mr Ward said the company had already experienced issues with its supply chain this year and “when we factor the Covid-19 impact on top of this we are forecasting substantial losses this year alone.

“Unfortunately our business is no longer sustainable as it will continue to make losses into the future,” he added.

As well as the store in Dundalk, Mothercare operated 14 stores across Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo and Tralee, employing 197 people.

It is understood that the company had barely made a profit in recent years and had been expecting its sales to drop by up to 40% this year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The firm had invested recently in its website and warehouse operations, but despite this was badly hit when its stores were forced to close in March.

Jonathan Ward, son of company founder David, called all staff personally yesterday to deliver the bad news.

Last November a decision was taken to close all 79 Mothercare stores in the UK, after the company there entered administration.

A number of other stores in the Marshes Shopping Centre are also thought to be under pressure of possible closure as the world adjusts to the “new normal”.