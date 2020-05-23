Motorist clocked driving at 172km/h at Rockmarshall on Slow Down Day

A motorist was clocked driving at 172km/h in a 100km/h zone on the R173 at Rockmarshall in Jenkinstown during National Slow Down Day yesterday.

The speeding driver was one of 1,072 motorists caught travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit around the country by Gardaí between 7am on Friday and 7am this morning.

In total checks were carried out on 126,001 vehicles nationwide.

At the conclusion of this operation, An Garda Síochána, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to slow down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said, “We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits. While the vast majority motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds.

“We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network.”