Motorist faces court appearance after failure to wear a seatbelt proves costly

A local motorist faces a court appearance after their failure to wear a seatbelt resulted in other offences being uncovered.

The driver and passenger of the silver Volkswagen picture above were spotted with no seatbelts by Gardaí on Distillery Lane yesterday.

After being stopped, the vehicle was discovered to have no insurance.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued in relation to the seatbelts offence while a court appearance will follow for the lack of insurance.