Motorist has car seized after being detected driving while disqualified

A motorist had their vehicle seized in Dundalk last night after being caught driving while already disqualified.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint at The Fairgreen when they stopped the driver of a Volkswagen Passat.

Having checked the new Garda Mobility App they found the driver was disqualified from driving.

Their vehicle was subsequently seized with court proceedings to follow.

Meanwhile, Ardee Gardaí stopped a driving who was travelling at 211km/h on the M1 motorway on Saturday.

The driver was detected doing almost double the 120km/h speed limit at Junction 15 Castebellingham.

They were arrested and charged with dangerous driving.