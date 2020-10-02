Motorist pays the price for having their lights off as it leads to their arrest

A motorist paid the price for not having their lights turned on after it was discovered they were driving without a licence or insurance.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist on the Demesne Road last night.

Gardaí said: “Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped this car after they observed it travelling with no rear lights. It was then found that the driver had no licence or insurance. The driver was arrested. Proceedings to follow.”