Motorists advised to ensure their vehicles are locked overnight

Motorists in Dundalk have been advised to ensure their vehicles are locked after an individual was spotted trying to access a number of cars in the town centre last night.

PJ Nugent took to social media overnight to advise that a male (pictured above) was trying the door handles of a number of cars in the Park Drive area around 12.30am.

The individual in question was said to be checking cars both parking on the street and in driveways.

PJ said both his wife’s car and his van were tested.

The unidentified male ran off when he was seen but later appeared again about an hour later on the Castletown Road.

Gardaí were called but the individual managed to evade them via St Nicholas Avenue.