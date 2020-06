Two motorists are facing a court appearance after being caught racing each other on the M1 motorway.

The pair were apprehended by the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí said: “Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted these two drivers who mistook the M1 Motorway for a racetrack.

“Both vehicles observed racing each other on M1 at high speed.

“Both drivers now face prosecution in the District Court.”