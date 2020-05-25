Muirhevnamor residents complain about rubbish lying in estate for ‘more than a year’

Residents in Muirhevnamor have complained about a quantity of illegally dumped rubbish that has been lying in the estate for more than a year.

The rubbish, which has now attracted rates, is located behind houses at Road 2 and Crescent 1 in the estate.

One local woman told Talk of the Town that she has personally called Louth County Council about the matter “about 10 different times” but still it remains.

She said the matter is now “getting out of hand.”

An unoccupied house in the estate has also become a dumping ground with rats appearing here as well.