Mullen’s closed due to minor fire in Roden Place shop

Mullen’s Take Away on Roden Place will be closed for the next few days after a minor fire in the shop last night.

According to the chip shop’s Facebook page there was a “minor fire” in the laundry room. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Mullen’s shop in Blackrock will continue to operate as normal during the closure and can be contacted on 042 9321111.

In September 2015, Mullen’s was gutted by a more serious fire which resulted in the shop, which has been open since Good Friday 1986, being closed for three months.