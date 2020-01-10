Munster calls on parties to back bill stopping planned pension age increases

Local TD Imelda Munster has urged all parties to support Sinn Féin’s bill to stop planned pension age increases, which will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.

The current age at which people receive a pension is 66 having been increased a number of years ago from the traditional retirement age of 65. This is due to rise to 67 next January but Deputy Munster wants to avoid this as she feels it is unfair on those who have paid taxes all their life to have to wait another year for their pension.

She said: “Fine Gael plan to increase the pension age to 67 years in January 2021, with a further increase to 68 years planned for 2028. This would mean that today’s workers, particularly those approaching retirement, may not access their State Pension at 66 years, as is their current entitlement.

“These increases will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world – well above the majority of our EU counterparts.

“At the moment, people who have worked hard all their lives who are obliged by contract to retire at 65 years are forced on to a jobseekers payment for one year before they can receive their State Pension at 66 years. From next year, retirees will be forced on to a jobseekers payment for two years.

“This is an injustice to workers who have worked hard and paid their taxes, in some cases for a lifetime.

“Sinn Féin have consistently called on the Government to suspend these pension age increases. They were agreed behind closed doors without any debate or vote and therefore, they should not go ahead.

“Our bill calling on the Government to establish a Pension Age Task Force will look at pension age and make recommendations based on evidence rather than cost cutting. This Bill will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.

“Nobody due to retire should be forced on to a jobseekers payment. I hope that all parties will support this Sinn Féin Bill,” said Deputy Munster.