N1 Southbound closed at Ravensdale exit due to collision

The N1 southbound is closed just before Junction 19 Ravensdale at present due to an incident.

Both lanes of southbound traffic, travelling in the direction of Dundalk, have been closed and diversions are in place after a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor. Traffic is being diverted off at Junction 19 and allowed travel through Ravensdale before being allowed to rejoin the motorway at Junction 18 Dundalk North/Carlingford.

Motorists are asked to avoid the route if at all possible.

Update: The occupants of both vehicles are said to only have minor injuries while the road is expected to re-open before 1pm.